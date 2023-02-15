[FT]: Ryzen 5800x

jlbenedict
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 22, 2005
- Messages
- 1,917
Main rig is going in a different direction, so this post is mainly for "feelers" and would be FT (not FS .. at least not yet).
- Used (original box purchased in April 2022) Ryzen 5800x CPU
Items on want list for trade possibilities: (both, based on "sold" eBay pricing)
- Ryzen 3600 (or X)
- Intel i5-8600 (or K... need 8th gen i5 to upgrade my son's rig, as there are some upcoming games he wants that is minimum i5)
My Heat is good... hit me up
http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [198-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
