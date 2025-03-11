FSR4 support in most games

Optiscaler has now FSR4 support!
https://github.com/cdozdil/OptiScaler?tab=readme-ov-file


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jg41sT8sAuY

BTW. Imho comparing FSR4 to FSR3.1 in this case doesn't make any sense because the best upscaler for AMD hardware was/is not FSR2/3 but XeSS.
FSR2/3/3.1 is in fact terrible in comparison and barely usable in most cases with either too much smearing (FSR2) and still blocky look or even more blocky look and still lots of smearing (FSR3.x).
XeSS on the other hand doesn't look as good on AMD/Nvidia as it does on Intel cards (where it is quite amazing) but even with DP4a version isn't too far from early DLSS2. At least in Fortnite where I am forced to use DLSS 2.2 I don't see that much improvements from using it over XeSS - image is slightly sharper (XeSS is on the softer side) and performance is slightly better with DLSS but that is about it, otherwise very comparable.

Anyways, FSR4 seems to be generally between DLSS3 and DLSS4 so it is better than XeSS and should be faster on RNDA4 so for these cards it is a no brainer.
One word of warning: please only use Optiscaler for single player games. It does hook DLLs and there are known cases of getting banned in multi-player games from using DLL hooking...
 
Wished there was a list of FSR games that work with Optiscaler for FSR 4. Available list includes older no FSR 4 versions.
 
I got you. But the whole point of comparing new tech vs last is gen to gen. Its not about intel upscaler. Goal is to show how much FSR is improved over 3.1 to show the ultimate improvement.
 
NKD said:
I got you. But the whole point of comparing new tech vs last is gen to gen. Its not about intel upscaler. Goal is to show how much FSR is improved over 3.1 to show the ultimate improvement.
I don't focus on FSR4 improvement over FSR3 or 2 but instead I focus on how terrible FSR2/3 was and how on older AMD cards the upscaler to use is not FSR2-3 but XeSS - and especially if you already use OptiScaler.

FSR2-3 I always said was made by AMD to showcase why engineers when creating TAA didn't already use the tech for upscaling 😅
 
KazeoHin said:
Saying AMD's FSR has improved so much is like telling a woman she's lost weight.

It doesn't necessarily mean she's pretty, but it definitely means that she was previously fat.
But it's plain as day that FSR4 is bare minimum as good as DLSS3. Some are saying better. Not quite DLSS4. This isn't a minor improvement, it's vast.
 
OFaceSIG said:
But it's plain as day that FSR4 is bare minimum as good as DLSS3. Some are saying better. Not quite DLSS4. This isn't a minor improvement, it's vast.
From DigitalFoundry videos and some other sources like IGN and such I would say FSR4 looks better than DLSS3
 
How many of yall speaking against FSR4 have run it? Are we speaking with data and user experience?
 
RAutrey said:
How many of yall speaking against FSR4 have run it? Are we speaking with data and user experience?
Who speaks against FSR4?
It is at least as good as DLSS3 and generally considered to be slightly better. It is however worse than DLSS4 no question about it.
It is also vastly superior to prior FSR versions and also better than XeSS DP4a (aka the best upscaler for Radeons before RDNA4) and even XeSS XMX

If AMD released FSR4 before DLSS4 it would imho got a lot of praise for being better than DLSS3 (mostly)
It is hard to be as excited otherwise. Solid and very usable upscaler but Nvidia as usual stole the spotlight because of AMD being sluggish and being few years behind Nvidia in these things.

Also AMD would get more praise for upscalers if they gave older RNDA users something - at least as good as XeSS but realistically RDNA3 should be able to do at least as good upscaler as what Ampere and Turing cards can run.
Something like slightly reduced FSR4 should be doable given theoretical specs and good AI models performance when software is optimized for the card.
Otherwise its only 9070 XT users with someone who got e.g. 7900XTX left only being able to use XeSS... or FSR2/3 for a bit better performance but FSR2/3 is ugly as heck in comparison.
 
The XTX doesn't need upscaling unless 4K high refresh is a must. I prefer 1440P less pixels to scan with old man eyes. The heat factor is a consideration as well.
 
