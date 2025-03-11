FSR4 support in most games

Optiscaler has now FSR4 support!BTW. Imho comparing FSR4 to FSR3.1 in this case doesn't make any sense because the best upscaler for AMD hardware was/is not FSR2/3 but XeSS.FSR2/3/3.1 is in fact terrible in comparison and barely usable in most cases with either too much smearing (FSR2) and still blocky look or even more blocky look and still lots of smearing (FSR3.x).XeSS on the other hand doesn't look as good on AMD/Nvidia as it does on Intel cards (where it is quite amazing) but even with DP4a version isn't too far from early DLSS2. At least in Fortnite where I am forced to use DLSS 2.2 I don't see that much improvements from using it over XeSS - image is slightly sharper (XeSS is on the softer side) and performance is slightly better with DLSS but that is about it, otherwise very comparable.Anyways, FSR4 seems to be generally between DLSS3 and DLSS4 so it is better than XeSS and should be faster on RNDA4 so for these cards it is a no brainer.One word of warning: please only use Optiscaler for single player games. It does hook DLLs and there are known cases of getting banned in multi-player games from using DLL hooking...