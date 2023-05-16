FS: Two New AMD Ryzen CPU good deal. SOLD

Hi guys,
New AMD RYZEN™ 7 5800X3D Processor for was $275.00 shipped. now 260.00 shipped.
New AMD RYZEN™ 5 5600X Processor was $130.00 shipped. now 120.00 shipped.
Any Question please PM.
https://www.heatware.com/search/go?term=heatme2009
Thank you.
SOLD @T4rd👏
