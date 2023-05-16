FS: Two New AMD Ryzen CPU good deal. SOLD

P

phatbx133

Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
761

Attachments

  • IMG_20230516_143330.jpg
    IMG_20230516_143330.jpg
    872.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20230516_143335.jpg
    IMG_20230516_143335.jpg
    855.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20230516_143340.jpg
    IMG_20230516_143340.jpg
    820.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20230516_143155.jpg
    IMG_20230516_143155.jpg
    850.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20230516_143226.jpg
    IMG_20230516_143226.jpg
    877.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
5800x3d still a gamer and will be for a long while.. I have one but that is one heck of a price.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top