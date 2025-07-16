FS: Synology DS1019+

kirbyrj
Synology DS1019+ $300 shipped
Up for sale is my used Synology DS1019+. Here is the datasheet for the 1019+ with the relevant specs. Memory is 8GB.
Only getting rid of it because I migrated to an unRAID box.
Heatware - kirbyrj - 443-0-0
Paypal F&F - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
