Fs : stuff

Have too much junk and it’s taking up spaces so need to clear out



Crucial ballistix sport 16gb ddr4-2400 brand new- 50 each I have 4 - brand new



Kingston hyperx 16gb ddr4-2400 brand new- 50 each - I have 7- brand new



These are desktop memory





32gb kit ddr4 sodimm crucial 2133- asking for 100 each kit- brand new- I have 8



16gb stick ddr4 sodimm crucial 2133- asking for 50 each stick- brand new- I have 4



4 of the Samsung 850 evo 1tb m2 Sata brand new- 60 each



1 of the Samsung 850 evo 500gb m2 sata - 30 each