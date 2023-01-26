Fs : stuff

D

dutnguye

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 3, 2005
Messages
3,347
Have too much junk and it’s taking up spaces so need to clear out

Crucial ballistix sport 16gb ddr4-2400 brand new- 50 each I have 4 - brand new

Kingston hyperx 16gb ddr4-2400 brand new- 50 each - I have 7- brand new

These are desktop memory


32gb kit ddr4 sodimm crucial 2133- asking for 100 each kit- brand new- I have 8

16gb stick ddr4 sodimm crucial 2133- asking for 50 each stick- brand new- I have 4

4 of the Samsung 850 evo 1tb m2 Sata brand new- 60 each

1 of the Samsung 850 evo 500gb m2 sata - 30 each
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top