Intel i5-12400, Asus Rog Strix B660i Gaming DDR5, Crucial DDR5 4800 16 GB Kit. As new in the boxes, used briefly running perfectly. Note the 12600K in the pic is sold, the 12400 is included..............SOLD
Asus H670-Plus D4 As new complete in the box..........................$120
Intel 670p 512 GB .....................$40
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.
Heatware 287-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Asus H670-Plus D4 As new complete in the box..........................$120
Intel 670p 512 GB .....................$40
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.
Heatware 287-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Attachments
-
IMG_0718.JPG470.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0905.JPG431.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0989.JPG427.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0990.JPG424.2 KB · Views: 0
-
tempImage8D0zFD.gif1.1 MB · Views: 0
-
F0D9410B-F280-4AA1-9864-90770542E275.jpeg378.4 KB · Views: 0
-
tempImage6gf0n2.gif1.1 MB · Views: 0
-
tempImager0IZEW.gif922.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: