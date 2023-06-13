FS: Samsung S21 Ultra 5G 12GB/128GB

Retail Box, Charger included
She is in near mint condition and has been in a case for its whole life. A UAG case is included. I removed the tempered glass front protector just recently to show how nice the screen is.

I am asking $429 shipped CONUS or best offer. PayPal friends and family is preferred. I took these pics with my new S23, which picks up every spec of dust and finger print. The phone is immaculate and the battery is like the day that it was purchased.
PM me if interested.
