FS: ROG Ally Z1 Extreme

Zangmonkey

Zangmonkey

I have a ROG Ally Z1 Extreme that I bought from Best buy on June 13 last summer to play D4 on while I had to travel.
Model: RC71L-ALLY.Z1X_512

Since the summer, and maybe 40 hours on it, it's just been gathering dust since I work from home presently and haven't had the need.

It's it excellent condition, basically like new including the factory power brick except that I don't have the original packaging.

I can do $450 shipped CONUS, or discounted if you want to pick it up locally in Orange County CA
It's just sitting. Make me an offer.

I have flawless heatware under Zangmonkey.

1000002486.jpg

1000002487.jpg
 
Last edited:
Bump. I just bought one from the forums over a Steam Deck. Very versatile. I paid more than this. This is a good deal.
 
