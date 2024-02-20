FS: ROG Ally Z1 Extreme

Zangmonkey
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 6, 2005
- Messages
- 5,179
I have a ROG Ally Z1 Extreme that I bought from Best buy on June 13 last summer to play D4 on while I had to travel.
Model: RC71L-ALLY.Z1X_512
Since the summer, and maybe 40 hours on it, it's just been gathering dust since I work from home presently and haven't had the need.
It's it excellent condition, basically like new including the factory power brick except that I don't have the original packaging.
I can do $450 shipped CONUS, or discounted if you want to pick it up locally in Orange County CA
It's just sitting. Make me an offer.
I have flawless heatware under Zangmonkey.
