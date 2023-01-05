FS: Reference AMD 7900XTX

For Sale: Reference AMD 7900XTX

Price: $1150 shipped

Payment Terms: Paypal F&F (If G&S you pay the fees)

Condition: Used but in perfect working order from a non-smoking home. Not OC'd or otherwise modified in any way.

Shipment Terms: My choice of carrier, slowest speed, insured. Continental United States only, no freight forwarders. I will not ship first.

Heatware: my heatware is same name as here: rewted, you must have strong heat as well

Trades: No trades at this time

Commentary: I am 2FA enabled, local meet in the DFW area available within 10 mile radius of my area. Pics available upon request. Original box / accessories included. Pricing is in line with cost + tax + shipping.