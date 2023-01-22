FS: Nvidia GPUs 3060/3070ti

Spartacus09
Have a dozen retired miners I'm turning over, everything was undervolted, and well cared for with a 55c temp target.
De-dusted and cleaned best I could with isopropyl alcohol, they're not perfect but still very good overall.
All cards come with the original box, if there's any warranty issues needed, I'm here for you.
Zelle/Venmo preferred, but can take paypal F&F too, heatware in sig.
3060 ~ $220 shipped:
2x EVGA XC Black
1x Gigabyte OC (this one comes in an original box but for a 3070)
1x Gigabyte Vision (white/silver)
3070ti ~ $400 shipped:
Nvidia Founders Edition
Evga XC (has 10y warranty)
Lmk your interest and I'll run it thru the gauntlet and check for audible issues prior to packaging and shipout.
1x Zotac Amp Holo (This is a nib refurb back from a fan bearing failure)
1x Nvidia Founders Edition
3
x EVGA 3060 XC
1x gigabyte 3060
1x EVGA 3070 ftw3
1x Zotac Twin OC
1x Zotac AMP White (the usual fan token yellowing)
Intel A770 Limited Edition 16GB (new in box)
1x MSI Ventus x3 OC
