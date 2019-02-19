FS: Node 202 Case with broken ITX Motherboard

Hello!For sale are some items that I've acquired that I would like to move.ALL PRICES ARE BEST OFFER! NEGOTIABLE ON ALL ENDS!1) Node 202 ITX HTPC Case + Biostar X370GTN V5.0 ITX BoardThis was from a prior build, the board does not POST anymore and it fell out of warranty before I could realize that Biostar Warranty services never fixed it in the first place.The case is very nice, but at this point I just want to be rid of this thing.$60 shipped and the board comes along with it. If you can fix it, keep it.Photos:Heat in SignatureAdam