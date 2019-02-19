FS: Node 202 Case with broken ITX Motherboard

Hello!

For sale are some items that I've acquired that I would like to move.

ALL PRICES ARE BEST OFFER! NEGOTIABLE ON ALL ENDS!

1) Node 202 ITX HTPC Case + Biostar X370GTN V5.0 ITX Board

This was from a prior build, the board does not POST anymore and it fell out of warranty before I could realize that Biostar Warranty services never fixed it in the first place.

The case is very nice, but at this point I just want to be rid of this thing.

$60 shipped and the board comes along with it. If you can fix it, keep it.

Photos:
PqMiIvvuo-VD2EaZ5exbZ8pCggXbBSFj0ve7KFVkILK8_1uhVT0rW1Y0bMPPygdxLJ8qvXHgl0wbIIeumQ=w1292-h970-no.jpg

ttswq9nM-oN4ZEutwZZ76yZ9uTVVCsxViGCYnQ43pZP2fSFknM9wAoy5TJQa93-CpmnZ0ENM2iIyu0BtPQ=w1292-h970-no.jpg

k0PTcUz5wq8n5ckDs40o6pOTikI4Yt3F-mPRq0Iq6CaJTeW74EWivIvQkc_5mCThBCI-i45AGRVwcFsvs0g=w727-h969-no.jpg

YK4JqBfd61B5PifMghRPf6GfyLfIkwolM16X7WfKoXstJIUSFSk7CnGc0zkHj2nQDEUneSxSOadpCCuQyQ=w1292-h970-no.jpg

ZZHJM4kY7SRkII4XciELDwvA9KSBFrB8Y41GYTFze7xfcVnZDRsVhtq2GyYIoPAniLLZBtxNb2KK_u_brkA=w727-h969-no.jpg


