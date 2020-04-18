FS: MSI RX 570 Gaming X 4GB - warranty through 6/2020

Rylan
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2011
- Messages
- 943
MSI RX 570 Gaming X 4GB with box and warranty through June 2020 (see serial number for manufacture date)
$75 shipped
payment through Zelle, Venmo, Google Pay preferred, other payment methods negotiable
MSI product page
MSI warranty information
heatware
$75 shipped
payment through Zelle, Venmo, Google Pay preferred, other payment methods negotiable
MSI product page
MSI warranty information
heatware
Attachments
-
481.5 KB Views: 0
-
593.8 KB Views: 0
-
708.5 KB Views: 0
-
36.1 KB Views: 0
-
333.8 KB Views: 0