FS MSI RTX 3080ti

Just got this back from MSI. Card was pulled from a new Skytech gaming pc. I sold it to Kwincy and it arrived DOA. He returned it to me and I contacted MSI and they RMA'd it. Just arrived back today and i tested it and it works perfect. Still under warranty til 4/25/25 (the manufacture date of the Skytech pc.) The card is in new condition and no dust or scratches as it was a new oem pull.
Guaranteed against DOA to your door. Actual card pictured.
$460 shipped lower 48.
Paypal F&F accepted.
My Heatware 227-0
