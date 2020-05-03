FS: More Basically Free: Wireless Routers, Motherboards, SATA Cables, Heatsinks, Fans, Etc...

Networking Items:

Motherboards:

Heatsinks + Fans:

Core Components:

Random Parts:

SOLD ITEMS:

Once again, more basically free motherboards and other items. There's no guarantee on the condition of these items and are being sold as is. Payment accepted through paypal. These are simply meant to be good opportunities for someone who has the time to deal with the issues, correct them, or use the parts, and get a good deal in the process. If it turns into too much of a hassle, they'll simply be recycled. All photos are high resolution and can be zoomed in on for further details.----------------------------------------------- TP-LINK TR-WR802N Wireless Nano Router - This was previously used for hotel travel, but hasn't been used for a few years. It's been factory reset and comes in the original packaging with all OEM accessories. =- Comcast Whatever Unit - Modem, wireless router, phone, all in one. I have absolutely no idea if this has been blacklisted by Comcast, but I previously used it for wireless behind a different router. It doesn't have a way to turn it into an access point so you'll have DHCP on it. Decent for segregating wireless traffic. =- D-Link EXO AC2600 Wireless Router - A, B, G, N, + AC Dual Band. It does quite a bit and as of last use has the most recent firmware on it. Ships in OEM packaging with wireless router + power adapter. =None Currently- Random AM3 style heatsink. I'm not certain of the make and manufacturer of this, but it's a rather nice heatsink, just stuck to pre AM4 style mounting hardware. =----------------------------------------------- FPS Group FSP300-60GHS-R 80+ SFX Power Supply. This was used MANY years ago in a PFSense machine that was a block from the ocean. It ran without issue, but exposure to the salt air caused the corrosion you see on the top and rear of the PSU. The dust will be blown out prior to shipment. =----------------------------------------------- Asus Q Connector Bundle =- 1x USPS Medium Flat Rate Box of SATA cables. Some new, some used, various lengths, colors, and connector angles. There's also a few other random items / cables in there. There's been a few of these passed along to forum members who now have a lifetime of cables. Join their prestigious ranks. =- Windows 10 Pro x64 Key + DVD. I too see all of the, "WTB Windows 10 key" threads for people who haven't figured out how to use HWIDgen, Massgrave, or newer technologies to activate Windows 10 for free. Other members also unaware of these methods tell them to go buy keys from websites that simple keygen the keys and sell them. Here's your chance to salivate over a legitimate OEM product. Instead of learning a skill and using it to save you money forever, you can pay me for this item you'll use once. If you PM me to purchase this, I'll also ask you if you know you can activate Windows 10 for free. =- Box of Capacitors - Random unused capacitors in various sizes and uses. The larger ones were from an unknown project and the smaller bag were purchased from DigiKey to repair some motherboards. = $7.50 Shipped---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------boxes of SATA CablesBundle of power buttonsMSI Z97 Gaming 5 - Only DIMM slots 3 and 4 workAsus Maximus VI Hero + Rear IO Cover- Only DIMM slots 1 and 2 workEVGA Z97 Classified + Rear Cover - Only DIMM slots 3 and 4 workMSI Z270 SLI - DIMM slots 1, 2, and 3 work, slot 4 does not.MSI Z97 Gaming 5 - Bios IssuesGigabyte GA-Z77X-UD5H - Top PCIe slot does not work, but the other PCIe 16x slot and onboard HDMI workKingston HyperX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR3 - SPD Data is corrupted on the memory. It will only run as DDR3 1333 CL9.MSI Z170A Gaming M5 (Bent Pins + Missing the plastic guide piece inside one rear USB port)Asus Rampage V Extreme (Top Motherboard) - Was an RMA replacement from Asus, next user spilt thermal paste in the socket. UntestedAsus Rampage V Extreme (Front Motherboard) - Appears to have some silver colored liquid coolant that leaked on the board. Untested.34x Asus Front Panel Header Adapters.Windows 10 Home Retail License and USB KeyASRock C2750D4I, This board will not post, but allows access through the IPMI.MSI Z97 Gaming 5, Top PCIe slot is slightly pulled out of the slot, and the SYSFAN2 and SYSFAN3 headers do not work. Motherboard only. This did post for me and the top slot did work with a passively powered HD5450.Chinese 115x Delidding ToolMSI X99S Gaming 7, USB overcurrent protection kicks in when the board attempts to post and it powers itself off. Motherboard, rear IO, manual, + driver disk.MSI Z270-A Pro - Non working USB portsAsus Xonar DX. This had a capacitor knocked off in transit, and needs to be repaired.Supermicro X11SSQ-L-DE05B + Cooljag Copper Heatsink - The keyway on the socket is broken as is part of the retaining plastic.OCZ Revodrive (RVD3X2-FHPX4-240G) - Various IssuesMSI Z270 PC Mate - Posts, but has ram speed and temp sensor issues. Shows the CPU temp as 126*C and motherboard temp as zero.MSI Z270-A Pro - Burnt PCB trace.I believe this worked with this issue, but is untested since then.ASRock Z77 Extreme4. OEM packaging, rear IO cover, manuals, + SLI bridge. This specific motherboard only works with two DIMM of memory.MSI Z270 PC Mate. Motherboard only. Loads to the bios, but has issues loading Windows.Asus Maximus IX Apex. Bent pins.Arctic Cooling Mono Plus3x Seneca FLX Players: Intel N3060, 8GB (2x 4GB) DDR3, No storage, dual NIC, + HDMI.1x Seneca FLX Player: Intel N3060, 4GB DDR3, 60GB Msata SSD = MKNSSDAT60GB-DX, dual NIC, + HDMI.Intel Gigabit CT Network Adapter EXPI9301CTBLKMSI B150 Gaming 3 - DIMM Slot 3 (CPU Slot1, Slot2, DEAD, Slot4) doesn't work.Asus Sabertooth Z77 - Outside two DIMM slots are the only ones that work. There's one pin in the CPU socket that's kinked over on itself.Gigabyte GA-X79-UD3 - Tempermental Posting / Not PostingMSI Z97S SLI Krait Edition = CPU frequency is stuckMSI Z270i Gamng Pro Carbon - Only the outside DIMM slot works. No bent pins.Enermax RGB Fan Pack. Most of these fans have some minor bearing noise and have been sitting for about a little over two years.Asus X99 Deluxe - One slightly bent pin and one pushed in pin. Was told this worked, but had memory channel issues. Unable to test, but has most recent bios installed. X99 Socket:Asus Z370-A - Various bent pins. Unable to test, but has most recent bios installed. = Z370 Socket:Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Gaming - Worked without issue previously. One pin pulled into the socket / others bent. USB 3.0 front panel header is missing one pin. Unable to test, but has most recent bios installed. = Z390 Socket:---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------