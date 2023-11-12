FS: Modded Nintendo Console - Switch (HAC-001)

CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
8,358
Heatware - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=72632
Paypal or Amazon Pay preferred. Gift cards for Amazon also accepted as payment.
Local pickup available for the DFW, TX area. Prices reduced by $25 if local.
Prices negotiable.

Nintendo Switch (HAC-001) - Modded with AutoRCM to Hekate 6.0.7 / Atmosphere NX 1.6.2 / Firmware 17.0.0
  • 256GB MicroSDXC included for booting into Hekate & Atmosphere NX. A USB booter will be needed (Rekado on Android works well w/o the need for buying a physical fob).
  • HORI Split Pad Pro Attachment Set
  • GuliKit Switch Dock Set
  • USB-C AC Adapter
  • Tempered glass screen protector
  • RCM shorting jig
$250 OBO - S&H included

20231112_163839.jpg
20231112_163905.jpg
20231112_163927.jpg
20231112_164025.jpg
20231112_164105.jpg
20231112_164207.jpg
20231112_164253.jpg
20231112_164308.jpg
20231112_164317.jpg

Nintendo "New" 3DS XL (Red) SOLD
 
Last edited:
CrimsonKnight13 said:
Heatware - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=72632
Paypal or Amazon Pay preferred. Gift cards for Amazon also accepted as payment.
Local pickup available for the DFW, TX area. Prices reduced by $25 if local.
Prices negotiable.

Nintendo Switch (HAC-001) - Modded with AutoRCM to Hekate 6.0.7 / Atmosphere NX 1.6.2 / Firmware 17.0.0
  • 256GB MicroSDXC included for booting into Hekate & Atmosphere NX. A USB booter will be needed (Rekado on Android works well w/o the need for buying a physical fob).
  • HORI Split Pad Pro Attachment Set
  • GuliKit Switch Dock Set
  • USB-C AC Adapter
  • Tempered glass screen protector
  • RCM shorting jig
$275 OBO - S&H included

View attachment 613024
View attachment 613025
View attachment 613026
View attachment 613028
View attachment 613029
View attachment 613030
View attachment 613031
View attachment 613032
View attachment 613033

Nintendo "New" 3DS XL (Red) - Modded with fastboot3DS / Luma 13.0.2 / Firmware 11.17.0-50U
  • 256GB MicroSD included for booting into fastboot3DS & Luma.
  • "New" 3DS XL Case (Red)
  • USB-A to 2DS/3DS charging cable
  • HORI 3DS XL clear case (sun damage & finger/palm prints baked in unfortunately)
  • Extendable stylus
  • HORI screen protectors
$175 OBO - S&H included

View attachment 613034
View attachment 613035
View attachment 613020
View attachment 613021
View attachment 613017
View attachment 613018
View attachment 613019
View attachment 613022
View attachment 613023
Click to expand...

What happened to your games? Including any of them with a bundle? :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top