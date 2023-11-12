FS: Modded Nintendo Console - Switch (HAC-001)

CrimsonKnight13
Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2008
- Messages
- 8,358
Heatware - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=72632
Paypal or Amazon Pay preferred. Gift cards for Amazon also accepted as payment.
Local pickup available for the DFW, TX area. Prices reduced by $25 if local.
Prices negotiable.
Nintendo Switch (HAC-001) - Modded with AutoRCM to Hekate 6.0.7 / Atmosphere NX 1.6.2 / Firmware 17.0.0
Nintendo "New" 3DS XL (Red) SOLD
Paypal or Amazon Pay preferred. Gift cards for Amazon also accepted as payment.
Local pickup available for the DFW, TX area. Prices reduced by $25 if local.
Prices negotiable.
Nintendo Switch (HAC-001) - Modded with AutoRCM to Hekate 6.0.7 / Atmosphere NX 1.6.2 / Firmware 17.0.0
- 256GB MicroSDXC included for booting into Hekate & Atmosphere NX. A USB booter will be needed (Rekado on Android works well w/o the need for buying a physical fob).
- HORI Split Pad Pro Attachment Set
- GuliKit Switch Dock Set
- USB-C AC Adapter
- Tempered glass screen protector
- RCM shorting jig
Nintendo "New" 3DS XL (Red) SOLD
Last edited: