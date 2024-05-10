FS: Mini-ITX 2000D, PSU, and B550-I Bundle

DeaconFrost
I moved back to a full ATX case with upgrades planned, so I'm parting with some of my ITX parts. Prices include shipping to the lower 48. Please read the notes about the B550-I. My Heatware is under DeaconFrost. PayPal or Venmo preferred.
The base package/bundle includes the Corsair 2000D RGB and a Silverstone SX700-PT SFX PSU (with add-on pack of longer cables, along with the original ones). I'm asking $175 for these two combined. Both are in perfect condition. All accessories for the case are included and will chip in it's original box.
Corsair 2000D RGB Airflow
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/pc-...-airflow-mini-itx-pc-case-black-cc-9011246-ww
Silverstone SX700-PT with extended cables
https://www.silverstonetek.com/en/product/info/power-supplies/SX700-PT/
In addition to this base package, I would be willing to include an ASUS B550-I for an additional $100. I have the I/O shield, Wifi antenna, and both sets of m.2 screws. The board has been updated and runs perfectly with multiple CPUs and video cards. However, it was not stable with my 4070. I don't have a good answer for this, but I can tell you, it ran PopOS and Windows 11 perfectly with a 2060 Super in it. Also had zero issues with a 5600G and no dedicated GPU.
ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming
https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-b550-i-gaming-model/
Aside from all of the above, I also have an ASUS ROG Strix B450-F Gaming ATX board in perfect working condition. I/O shield is built-in, and it includes all m.2 screws. I'd part with this for $60.
ASUS ROG Strix B450-F Gaming
https://rog.asus.com/us/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-b450-f-gaming-model/
