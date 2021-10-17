FS: Macbook Pro i7 2019, Fractal Node 804

Hi,
heatware 43 0 0
I accept paypal and apple pay. Prices are without fees, add PayPal fees to prices unless F&F. Please PM me with any questions.
2. Apple MacBook Pro 2019 A1989 13" Intel i7 2.8Ghz | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD. $500 shipped. Excellent condition, Includes the 87-Watt USB-C power adapter. Clean install of macOS.
1. EVGA GTX 1080 FTW Gaming 8GB 08G-P4-6286-KR - $425 shipped (US50) - Does not include original packaging. I recently replaced the thermal paste and thermal pads. SOLD
2. EVGA GTX 1070 Ti SC Gaming 8GB 08G-P4-5671-KR - $350 shipped (US50) - Includes original packaging. I recently replaced the thermal paste. SOLD
3. AMD Ryzen 7 3700x - $190 shipped. Never overclocked, purchased for a lab server, but I decided to go in another direction. Includes all the original accessories including the wraith cooler. SOLD
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X - $640 shipped. I used this for about 2 hours for benchmarking but decided to use another CPU for a project. Includes all the original accessories. SOLD
ASUS TUF B550-Plus Gaming - $100 shipped. Purchased this for a NAS but decided to use a dual Xeon build instead. Includes the original accessories. SOLD
Seasonic Prime GX-750 80Plus Gold Power Supply - $100 shipped - I have used this for a few months in a server build but no longer need it. SOLD
Available1. Fractal Node 804 ATX Case - $60 local only (02053) I've owned this for about a year. I was going to use it as a NAS case, but I never ended up using it. Includes all the original accessories.
2. Apple MacBook Pro 2019 A1989 13" Intel i7 2.8Ghz | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD. $500 shipped. Excellent condition, Includes the 87-Watt USB-C power adapter. Clean install of macOS.
