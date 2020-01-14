FS: Klipsch Promedia 2.1

I have an approximately 20 year old Klipsch Promedia 2.1 system. They have been used (you know what I mean!) and still work great! The foam surround on the sub gave outa few weeks ago (dry rot), I recently replaced the foam surround and tested it out, it kicks like new again. This is the system that has the transformer in it, not the newer transformerless digital amp. I've upgraded my PC speaker setup so I don't need these anymore. They will be shipped in original box and packaging. Make me an offer plus shipping costs. Shipping will probably be somewhat pricey due to weight and size of box. Edit: They have minimal to no scratchiness on volume knob from dust, I used an air duster to blow into volume knob area and that cleared up the scratchiness. I figured I'd give it a try before replacing the pod.