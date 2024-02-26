FS Intel NUC 9 pro with 3060ti

Selling my INTEL NUC 9 pro. Comes in the original box. Super small form factor with desktop 3060ti. Comes in the original box. New condition. I bough the Nuc new off Amazon a few weeks ago.
Specs.
Intel NUC 9 pro
XEON e2286m 8c/16t (pretty much a 9980hk with ecc support)
500 watt platinum psu in these
Asus RTX 3060ti designed to fit this case
32gb ddr4 non ecc ram(although it does support ecc if you need that)
1tb msi nvme
Windows 11 pro
This is a probably the smallest system you can put a desktop 3060ti in. Plays modern games no issue. Still has 2 more nvme slots available.
Price is $690 shipped lower 48
Ships in the original box.
PayPal f&f accepted.
Local pickup available in Richmond, Ky.
Heatware
