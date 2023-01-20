FS: Intel G6405/Z590/16GB combo, Radeon 5700XT, EVGA 850W, Nikon D5100

chronage
PC stuff:
- EVGA 850 GQ 80+ Gold semi-modular PSU. B-stock purchases from 2021. I have two of these with all cables and box. $60 shipped each.
- Intel Pentium Gold G6405, Gigabyte Z590 D ATX board, 16GB (2x8) DDR4 Crucial Ballistix ram $150 shipped [pics]
- MSI 5700XT MECH OC 8GB video card w/ box $175 shipped [pics]
- Gigabyte 5700XT Gaming OC 8GB video card w/ box $175 shipped [pics]
- Nikon D5100 16.2mp dSLR camera with 18-55mm kit lens. Like new with box, charger, battery. Only a few hundred shutter actuations at most.
$200$190 shipped [pics]
- Nikkor 55-200mm AF-S DX VR zoom lens. Purchased with above camera. Like new with box.
$80$75 shipped [pics]