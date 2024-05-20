FS: HP Z2 Mini G4

I

illaghee

Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2016
Messages
635
Zelle preferred but ill do paypal only if its F&F, even if you pay the fee, paypal will wanna stick me for my money...


HP Z2 Mini G4 Intel 9700k 64GB 512GB SSD
windows 11 pro

$300 shipped...

Great machine with plenty of power..

I also have an LG C2 42' i was gonna use as a monitor... low hours maybe 10? No dead pixels etc...

I guess this one local to the philly area because shipping will be brutal 😬..

$450
 
