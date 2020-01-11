FS/FT: IP Camera System, Panaflo Fans, Bunch of Freebies

All prices OBO

FS:
QSEE 4tb security system with 4x 4k IP cameras, New: $300 shipped
- Bought from Costco a year and a half ago for $850 and then work moved me before I could install. I can't find their page, but it's this system: https://slickdeals.net/f/10836015-costco-q-see-8-channel-4k-hd-ip-nvr-with-4tb-hdd-4-4k-cameras-850-black-friday-season-11-17-11-27-2017
Free + Shipping: Either add on to something else I'm selling you for free (preference) or pay shipping costs
7x Panaflo 38mm thick fans: $15 shipped
- These are the classic server grade fans, they'll probably outlive either of us. Used for several years but moved to a silent build (these grumble on a fan controller). All cables are sleeved.
- Fans are 120mm x 38mm thick. 6 are model FBA12G12M, one FBA12G12L

Toshiba HD-A3 and 50+ HD-DVD's (best if you're local to the LA area for this.
Sold
2 sets of 4x4gb DDR3 1600: SOLD

Microsoft surface dock (current gen) and separate USB-C to Surface charging cable: $70 shipped

Ryzen 2200G (CPU only): $50 Shipped

Rampage IV Formula with 3930k and 32gb of DDR3 1600: SOLD
I didn't spend much time playing with this CPU as it wasn't a gaming system and ultimately just left it at all core 3.8. I'll include a waterblock with the board or if you're in the LA area (or willing to bump shipping a bit) include a NIB H60 for it

2x Intel Dual Gigabit NIC boards D33682

Nvidia GT 430 half height. Dead fan, I'll include the inelegant hack I used for it. Fine for a 1080P HTPC

Nvidia GTX 480 with FC Waterblock. (I actually have two of these blocks if you want them)

2x Corsair H60 NIB: $45 Shipped

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 9575 with 16gb ram, 1tb SSD, i7 with Vega 20, 4k touch: Keeping
Has a matte black dbrands skin on the exterior and trackpad, includes the active pen, great shape. The GPU is in the 1050/1050ti range for gaming prowress while keeping the machine thin and light
Trades: Not actively looking but would entertain trades involving an Iphone 11 Pro Max or XPS 13 2-in-1
 
Last edited:
Would you provide label-side pics, or model # and specs for 2 sets of 4x4GB DDR3-1600?

Thanks in advance.
 
Ram is pending, if it falls through I'll post photos NLT tomorrow.
 
I'm almost positive its the reference board design, I honestly didn't think there were custom 480 boards, at least early on. The two i had were PNY XLR8 cards though for reference.

If you're thinking about adding it a 480, how about I send you the spare block as well as the other still mounted to a card so you're guaranteed one works? :)
 
Dock sold, bunch of freebies left. I'll add more on Sunday
 
