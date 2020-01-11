FS/FT: IP Camera System, Panaflo Fans, Bunch of Freebies

2 sets of 4x4gb DDR3 1600: SOLD



Microsoft surface dock (current gen) and separate USB-C to Surface charging cable : $70 shipped



Ryzen 2200G (CPU only): $50 Shipped



Rampage IV Formula with 3930k and 32gb of DDR3 1600: SOLD

I didn't spend much time playing with this CPU as it wasn't a gaming system and ultimately just left it at all core 3.8. I'll include a waterblock with the board or if you're in the LA area (or willing to bump shipping a bit) include a NIB H60 for it



2x Intel Dual Gigabit NIC boards D33682



Nvidia GT 430 half height. Dead fan, I'll include the inelegant hack I used for it. Fine for a 1080P HTPC



Nvidia GTX 480 with FC Waterblock. (I actually have two of these blocks if you want them)



2x Corsair H60 NIB: $45 Shipped



Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 9575 with 16gb ram, 1tb SSD, i7 with Vega 20, 4k touch: Keeping

Has a matte black dbrands skin on the exterior and trackpad, includes the active pen, great shape. The GPU is in the 1050/1050ti range for gaming prowress while keeping the machine thin and light