[FS] Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 interface

Terms:
- Items are in great-to-excellent condition and functional from a coronavirus, bird flu & smoke free home.
- PayPal / Zelle.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)
Purchase with confidence from old-school trader -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [202-0-0] Top 400 Rated
[email protected]
Items/Deals:
Photos available upon request.
Items/Deals:
- Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 USB-C Audio Interface (3rd Generation) - $80.00 Shipped, CONUS
XFX MERC 319 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Black, 12GB - $240 Shipped, CONUSSOLD
Photos available upon request.
