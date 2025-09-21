FS: Dell G15 Ryzen Edition

A I
Everything is used and sold AS-IS
Heatware is 160-0-0 over the last 24 years trading here.
Payment via Paypal F&F Only
Shipping to lower 48 Only
Dell G15 5515 Ryzen Edition - $350 shipped
AMD Ryzen 5800H
RTX 3060 Laptop Edition
16GB DDR4 3200, 2x8GB
2 x 512GB SSDs
165Hz 1080p screen
Windows 11 Home fresh install
Battery holds a charge, BIOS says health is normal, Windows said 52 minutes when it was about half charged. Battery Health reads 73%.
Speckled light grey color.
4070 Super Founders Edition - $425 shipped
Never used for anything but gaming. Includes retail box and adapter plug.
