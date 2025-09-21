  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Dell G15 Ryzen Edition

Gawd
Everything is used and sold AS-IS
Heatware is 160-0-0 over the last 24 years trading here.
Payment via Paypal F&F Only
Shipping to lower 48 Only

Dell G15 5515 Ryzen Edition - $350 shipped
AMD Ryzen 5800H
RTX 3060 Laptop Edition
16GB DDR4 3200, 2x8GB
2 x 512GB SSDs
165Hz 1080p screen
Windows 11 Home fresh install
Battery holds a charge, BIOS says health is normal, Windows said 52 minutes when it was about half charged. Battery Health reads 73%.
Speckled light grey color.

4070 Super Founders Edition - $425 shipped
Never used for anything but gaming. Includes retail box and adapter plug.
 
Another bump. Yes 73% health is good. I've noticed with Dell's that once you hit the 55%, they suggest getting a replacement. Lots of life left in the battery if treated/charged correctly.
 
OK I've been looking at this but need more info:
Screen refresh rate: is it the 165Hz or the 120Hz?
Memory: is it the stock ram that came with the laptop? What is the speed of the DDR4 ram?
 
The screen is 165Hz, (LCD,15.6FHD,165HZ,LBL,AUO) the RAM is the stock 2x8GB 3200MHz (DIMM,8GB,3200 x2)
 
