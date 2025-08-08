FS complete 9800x3d 9070xt pc

As bad as I hate to I am selling my gaming pc. Built my wife pcs in July. . The wife, who is 42, was diagnosed with breast cancer and has to had a bilateral mastectomy 2 weeks ago. I already sold my main pc to help cover out of pocket deductible of $1500. Now I’m selling her pc to finish the max out of pocket of $4000. The system looks great imo and performs great and she only got to play games for a few weeks on it before her diagnosis/mastectomy. Now she is preparing for her reconstructive surgery.
Local pickup is always an option around Richmond, KY.
Specs
Jonsbo d32 pro matx case
Gigabyte B850m ice mobo
Ryzen 9800x3d
32gb Klevv b-die ddr5 6000 cl30
Sapphire Pure 9070xt
850 watt sfx power supply
2tb predator nvme (7400 mb read gen 4 with dram)
4tb silicon power gen 4 nvme
250mm cooler master cooler
Windows 11 installed
This is pretty much a new pc. I really wanted to keep it but wife’s well being comes first.
Selling for $1900 shipped
I ship only to the lower 48
PayPal f&f or cash in person accepted
If ya have any questions just ask.
My best 238-0
I am a fast shipper and usually get stuff shipped out next day. I always ship insured.
Local pickup is always an option around Richmond, KY.
Specs
Jonsbo d32 pro matx case
Gigabyte B850m ice mobo
Ryzen 9800x3d
32gb Klevv b-die ddr5 6000 cl30
Sapphire Pure 9070xt
850 watt sfx power supply
2tb predator nvme (7400 mb read gen 4 with dram)
4tb silicon power gen 4 nvme
250mm cooler master cooler
Windows 11 installed
This is pretty much a new pc. I really wanted to keep it but wife’s well being comes first.
Selling for $1900 shipped
I ship only to the lower 48
PayPal f&f or cash in person accepted
If ya have any questions just ask.
My best 238-0
I am a fast shipper and usually get stuff shipped out next day. I always ship insured.
Attachments
Last edited: