FS complete 9800x3d 9070xt pc

As bad as I hate to I am selling my gaming pc. Built my wife pcs in July. . The wife, who is 42, was diagnosed with breast cancer and has to had a bilateral mastectomy 2 weeks ago. I already sold my main pc to help cover out of pocket deductible of $1500. Now I’m selling her pc to finish the max out of pocket of $4000. The system looks great imo and performs great and she only got to play games for a few weeks on it before her diagnosis/mastectomy. Now she is preparing for her reconstructive surgery.Local pickup is always an option around Richmond, KY.SpecsJonsbo d32 pro matx caseGigabyte B850m ice moboRyzen 9800x3d32gb Klevv b-die ddr5 6000 cl30Sapphire Pure 9070xt850 watt sfx power supply2tb predator nvme (7400 mb read gen 4 with dram)4tb silicon power gen 4 nvme250mm cooler master coolerWindows 11 installedThis is pretty much a new pc. I really wanted to keep it but wife’s well being comes first.Selling$1900 shippedI ship only to the lower 48PayPal f&f or cash in person acceptedIf ya have any questions just ask.I am a fast shipper and usually get stuff shipped out next day. I always ship insured.