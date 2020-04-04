FS: Cisco and Aruba wireless AP

HAL_404 said:

Add just a bit more and you can get a GTX 1660 Ti used on eBay. Won't be more than a year old worst case, runs very cool and quiet (depending on the aftermarket cooler it has), uses less power than 10 series and if EVGA you'll have somewhere about a 2 year warranty. Memory is 6 GB and 8 GB on 1070 but I'm guessing you'll be playing at 1080p? If so, GTX 1660 Ti is king of the hill when it comes to 1080p 10 series cards are 3+ years old now and likely been used for mining. Even if mining heat doesn't hurt the card the fans take a beating - so want to shell out $30 extra for new fans?).

Burticus said: Keep your 970 until next gen. Very solid 1080p high card and 1440p medium/low depending on game. Can do 4k desktop fine and some 4k low games ok (like Civ).



You didn't mention what rez you game at. Click to expand...

I have seen 1660ti as low as $175 anon some forums so it's still a reasonable askI game at 1440p 60hz. The 970 has been a capable card for sure for what I do, but It would be nice to keep my old rig together and be able to sell local as a whole if someone wanted it. A few more frames at 1440p would be nice and next gen drop date is back to school time so all my money goes to that with a junior high and a high schooler.I have seen 1660ti cards go elsewhere at $200; one a actually went on Reddit for 175 but that was an outlier. 1660ti is my optimal card but I didn't want to rule out other deals.