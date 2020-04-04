FS: Cisco and Aruba wireless AP

DonInKansas
Have a couple wireless APs I've had sitting on a shelf I'm using to raise money or trade for a sub 200 dollar GPU for my budget Ryzen build.
Have a Cisco MR33 and an Aruba 303HR wireless access points. Both in open box never used condition. Prices on EBay were kind of all over the place so I made a guess at it. Holler if interested.
Asking $120 for the Cisco MR33
Asking $150 for the Aruba 303HR.
