FS: Cisco and Aruba wireless AP

DonInKansas

DonInKansas

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 29, 2007
Messages
6,086
Have a couple wireless APs I've had sitting on a shelf I'm using to raise money or trade for a sub 200 dollar GPU for my budget Ryzen build.

Have a Cisco MR33 and an Aruba 303HR wireless access points. Both in open box never used condition. Prices on EBay were kind of all over the place so I made a guess at it. Holler if interested.

Asking $120 for the Cisco MR33
Asking $150 for the Aruba 303HR.
 
Last edited:
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,263
1070 can be had for $180 even, I picked up a 1070ti for my boss in the fs for $200
If you wanna future proof save for the 3070 series around September/October it’ll be about $500-$600.
 
HAL_404

HAL_404

Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
808
10 series cards are 3+ years old now and likely been used for mining. Even if mining heat doesn't hurt the card the fans take a beating - so want to shell out $30 extra for new fans?).
Add just a bit more and you can get a GTX 1660 Ti used on eBay. Won't be more than a year old worst case, runs very cool and quiet (depending on the aftermarket cooler it has), uses less power than 10 series and if EVGA you'll have somewhere about a 2 year warranty. Memory is 6 GB and 8 GB on 1070 but I'm guessing you'll be playing at 1080p? If so, GTX 1660 Ti is king of the hill when it comes to 1080p :)
 
Last edited:
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,179
Keep your 970 until next gen. Very solid 1080p high card and 1440p medium/low depending on game. Can do 4k desktop fine and some 4k low games ok (like Civ).

You didn't mention what rez you game at.
 
Last edited:
DonInKansas

DonInKansas

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 29, 2007
Messages
6,086
HAL_404 said:
10 series cards are 3+ years old now and likely been used for mining. Even if mining heat doesn't hurt the card the fans take a beating - so want to shell out $30 extra for new fans?).
Add just a bit more and you can get a GTX 1660 Ti used on eBay. Won't be more than a year old worst case, runs very cool and quiet (depending on the aftermarket cooler it has), uses less power than 10 series and if EVGA you'll have somewhere about a 2 year warranty. Memory is 6 GB and 8 GB on 1070 but I'm guessing you'll be playing at 1080p? If so, GTX 1660 Ti is king of the hill when it comes to 1080p :)
Click to expand...
I have seen 1660ti as low as $175 anon some forums so it's still a reasonable ask
Burticus said:
Keep your 970 until next gen. Very solid 1080p high card and 1440p medium/low depending on game. Can do 4k desktop fine and some 4k low games ok (like Civ).

You didn't mention what rez you game at.
Click to expand...
I game at 1440p 60hz. The 970 has been a capable card for sure for what I do, but It would be nice to keep my old rig together and be able to sell local as a whole if someone wanted it. A few more frames at 1440p would be nice and next gen drop date is back to school time so all my money goes to that with a junior high and a high schooler. 😂

I have seen 1660ti cards go elsewhere at $200; one a actually went on Reddit for 175 but that was an outlier. 1660ti is my optimal card but I didn't want to rule out other deals.
 
V

vertigomhs

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 1, 2008
Messages
1,207
Just picked up an MSI 1660 Ti on offerup of all places. They’re out there if you look and have some patience. I’ve been looking for the last week.
 
A

AP514

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 15, 2006
Messages
432
If you have an Microcenter near you. I would go for the Inland 1TB NVME.....https://www.microcenter.com/product/600422/inland-premium-1tb-ssd-3d-nand-m2-2280-pcie-nvme-30-x4-internal-solid-state-drive
or an 970 Evo for 30$ more.

I bought a used 1080 here..mining and it has run fine...just like you I am on an old 27" IPS (see my Sig) I limit FPS to 60 and the Card stays nice and cool running at 80% fan.
 
DonInKansas

DonInKansas

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 29, 2007
Messages
6,086
AP514 said:
If you have an Microcenter near you. I would go for the Inland 1TB NVME.....https://www.microcenter.com/product/600422/inland-premium-1tb-ssd-3d-nand-m2-2280-pcie-nvme-30-x4-internal-solid-state-drive
or an 970 Evo for 30$ more.

I bought a used 1080 here..mining and it has run fine...just like you I am on an old 27" IPS (see my Sig) I limit FPS to 60 and the Card stays nice and cool running at 80% fan.
Click to expand...
6 hour drive to the nearest Microcenter. 😂
 
DonInKansas

DonInKansas

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 29, 2007
Messages
6,086
cdoublejj said:
what kind licenses do those Cisco APs have or do they have the community done firmware?
Click to expand...
I have never even fired up either of these APs so honestly I don't know if there are licensed tied to them. The documentation doesn't show whether they have licenses or not.
 
DonInKansas

DonInKansas

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 29, 2007
Messages
6,086
Bump. I'm still willing to trade but cannot outright buy a drive or GPU right now as circumstances have changed again.
 
