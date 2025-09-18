  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Borderlands 4 Nvidia Key SOLD

Status
Not open for further replies.
GoldenTiger said:
Not just a 5000 series card, but one that hasn't redeemed a game code before, just FYI :).
Click to expand...
Must be linked to the computer I guess right? Or they some how can tell it’s the same GPU if you transfer it to another computer? I think it must be based of rig.
 
NKD said:
Must be linked to the computer I guess right? Or they some how can tell it’s the same GPU if you transfer it to another computer? I think it must be based of rig.
Click to expand...
It would likely be based off the card's serial number in the bios.

Anyway, it looks like the OP redeemed it into a steam key with his edit, so anyone would be able to use it.
 
GoldenTiger said:
It would likely be based off the card's serial number in the bios.

Anyway, it looks like the OP redeemed it into a steam key with his edit, so anyone would be able to use it.
Click to expand...
Yes, I labled it wrong. This is a Nvidia Key that will active the game in Steam.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top