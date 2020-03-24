FS: Asrok z390i phantom, bnib ncase m1 V6.1

L

lyang238

Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2009
Messages
812
Hi All,

I have a couple of parts for sale due to getting the upgrade bug as a result of the virus.

1. Silver Ncase M1 V6.1 BNIB - $280 shipped
Changed directions in build (I may regret selling this). Unopened and will ship the same way it came in.

2. Evga Rtx 2080 TI XC - $950 shipped lowered to --> 900 shipped --> SOLD to @Vader PENDING SHIPMENT VIRUS FREE! - Delivered

Had for the past 5 months. Still 2ish years of warranty left. No issues just got a 2080 TI Strix OC White.

3. Asrok Z390i Phantom ITX - 170 shipped
Purchased from a different user but never used. It was lightly used and as all the accessories and original box.

Pics will be up soon! Thanks for looking!

Heatware under lyang238
 
Last edited:
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
4,917
Excellent trader here folks...2080Ti is working great. BTW, the Asrock Phantom z390 ITX is the best z390 board out there, IMHO, none of the limitations of other z390 ITX boards when it comes to power delivery.
IMG-0448.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top