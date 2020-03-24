FS: 8700k ITX Bundle, Gpro, G903, Compact Splash #57, LianLi PE750

Hi All,
I have a couple of parts for sale due to getting the upgrade bug as a result of the virus.
1) 8700k Bundle - 560 Shipped
2) GPro Wireless - Bought lightly used but decided to go a different route - $100 shipped
Link: Gpro Pic
3) G903 Mouse - $70 shipped
Link: G903 Pic
4) Compact Splash #57 in White - Sitting idle right now. Will come up with plexigraph side panels as well. - $400 shipped
Link:Splash Pic #1 Splash Pic #2
5) LianLi PE750 (Unit Only) - Backup that has been slightly used - $100 shipped
SOLD
Silver Ncase M1 V6.1 BNIB - $280 shipped --> SOLD ON HSWAP
Evga Rtx 2080 TI XC - $950 shipped lowered to --> 900 shipped -->
SOLD to @ Vader PENDING SHIPMENT VIRUS FREE! - Delivered
Asrok Z390i Phantom ITX - 170 shipped --> SOLD ON HSWAP
WD Black SN750 2TB M.2 (BNIB) -
$275 shipped PENDING to Griffenxz
-----Heatware under lyang238; Hswap is D00kcity
I have a couple of parts for sale due to getting the upgrade bug as a result of the virus.
1) 8700k Bundle - 560 Shipped
* Includes the following: 8700k, Asus Z370i Strix ITX, Galax HOF DDR4 3600 (2x 8 GB)
* Been used the past year in my Bolt X in great condition.Link: Bundle Pic
2) GPro Wireless - Bought lightly used but decided to go a different route - $100 shipped
Link: Gpro Pic
3) G903 Mouse - $70 shipped
Link: G903 Pic
4) Compact Splash #57 in White - Sitting idle right now. Will come up with plexigraph side panels as well. - $400 shipped
Link:Splash Pic #1 Splash Pic #2
5) LianLi PE750 (Unit Only) - Backup that has been slightly used - $100 shipped
SOLD
Evga Rtx 2080 TI XC - $950 shipped lowered to --> 900 shipped -->
Asrok Z390i Phantom ITX - 170 shipped --> SOLD ON HSWAP
WD Black SN750 2TB M.2 (BNIB) -
-----Heatware under lyang238; Hswap is D00kcity
Last edited: