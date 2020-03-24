FS: 8700k ITX Bundle, Gpro, G903, Compact Splash #57, LianLi PE750

lyang238

Oct 23, 2009
828
Hi All,

I have a couple of parts for sale due to getting the upgrade bug as a result of the virus.

1) 8700k Bundle - 560 Shipped
* Includes the following: 8700k, Asus Z370i Strix ITX, Galax HOF DDR4 3600 (2x 8 GB)​
* Been used the past year in my Bolt X in great condition.​
Link: Bundle Pic

2) GPro Wireless - Bought lightly used but decided to go a different route - $100 shipped
Link: Gpro Pic

3) G903 Mouse - $70 shipped
Link: G903 Pic

4) Compact Splash #57 in White - Sitting idle right now. Will come up with plexigraph side panels as well. - $400 shipped
Link:Splash Pic #1 Splash Pic #2

5) LianLi PE750 (Unit Only) - Backup that has been slightly used - $100 shipped

SOLD
Silver Ncase M1 V6.1 BNIB - $280 shipped --> SOLD ON HSWAP
Evga Rtx 2080 TI XC - $950 shipped lowered to --> 900 shipped --> SOLD to @Vader PENDING SHIPMENT VIRUS FREE! - Delivered
Asrok Z390i Phantom ITX - 170 shipped --> SOLD ON HSWAP
WD Black SN750 2TB M.2 (BNIB) - $275 shipped PENDING to Griffenxz

-----Heatware under lyang238; Hswap is D00kcity
 
Vader

Dec 22, 2002
4,918
Excellent trader here folks...2080Ti is working great. BTW, the Asrock Phantom z390 ITX is the best z390 board out there, IMHO, none of the limitations of other z390 ITX boards when it comes to power delivery.
IMG-0448.jpg
 
