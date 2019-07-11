FS: Am2 939 775 462 motherboards, Rocketfish / LIan-Li case, i9-9900k, Z390 ATX, intel 660p, DDR4, AIO cooler

commissioneranthony
DFI LanParty JR 790GX-M2R: $50 OBO
This motherboard is in a for parts - as is condition. One day it literally stopped working on me. It was about a year after DFI quit the consumer mobod scene. I could not figure out what was wrong with the motherboard. I put it in storage for a number of years thinking I'd go back and repair it one day.
I re-discovered it recently and noticed a few traces of the motherboard near the front panel connector had peeled away from the board. I have never seen anything like it happen to a motherboard.
This board is offered for sale for someone who wants to fix it.
ASUS M2N68-LA AM2 Motherboard: $50 OBO
Included:
-motherboard
-stock AMD heatsink
-AM2 CPU
I believe this was from an HP desktop
ASUS M3A79-T Deluxe AM2/AM2+ motherboard combo: $95 OBO
Included:
-(4) 2gb sticks of OCZ ram
-Phenom II X4 940
-ASUS M3A79-T Deluxe
-I/O shield
-AMD heatsink
ASUS P5WD2 Premium + Pentium D 945: $60? offer
Acer socket 939 combo: $40? offer
ASUS A7N8X socket 462 athlon XP combo $100
I may decide to keep this one as I don't know how many of these I'll run to in the future. The caps clearly need some replacement.
PCIe X1 modem
Come on you know you want a fax machine on your ryzen build
3 120mm RGB fans, 1 120mm coolermaster fan, Coolermaster AIO - $
Rocketfish / Lian-li Full Tower case: $75 Local pickup
This case is unadultered, unmodified and barely used. Some say its very similar to the Lian Li PC-A71B. I assembled a micro atx computer in it once for a few days to see how hilarious it would look and just kept the case for the future. There is a water stain on the aluminum but Im pretty sure that should come off with an eraser. I don't see myself ever using such a tremendous case so up for sale it goes. I may entertain shipping it, but it's an absolutely huge case and I would rather sell it locally. In the Smithtown / Huntington, LI NY area.
Apple iMac a1311 21.5 Inch Late 2009 For parts AS IS - $80 OBO
Condition:
-External condition excellent. Glass in front of lcd is very clean
-no major nicks or dents anywhere on iMac
-iMac turns on, fans are on full speed backlight on LCD comes on.
-Hdd and hdd mount missing.
-No apple logo or "?" folder shows up. This is likely due to the LCD ribbon connector needing repair.
-LCD cable connector on motherboard has damage from impatient disassembly by previous owner. LCD Connector needs to be resoldered.
Specs:
-Core 2 Duo 3.06ghz
Full specs:
https://everymac.com/systems/apple/...uo-3.06-21-inch-aluminum-late-2009-specs.html
Memory:
-oodles of pc2100, pc2700, pc3200 256gb/512mb
i9-9900k Combo:
Images: www.imgur.com/a/cOOsEiP
COMBO #1
others
Potential Trades
I want a ryzen 3900x ITX / matx system instead of 9900k. I'm getting back into rendering and I need more cores
Upcoming:
X99 Xeon combo
-asrock x99 extreme 4
-Xeon 2696v3 QS
-Samsung ddr4 2132 ECC
-supermicro heatsink
WTB:
-Entry level Quadro P / Radeon WX. I'm in need of (2) GPUs. I am using them as devices under test in displayport oscilloscope probing. Examples of cards:
-SFX modular PSU
-2.5in sata hdds (250gb-1tb)
-elgato capture card (camlink, camlink 4k, hd60s+)
-Microsoft surface studio (damaged, broken, scratched, parts)
Ledger:
I decided to keep the i5 combo and dell optiplex for displayport test machines. :/. Thanks for your interest guys.
i3-2120 combo sold!
Terms & Conditions:
*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment
*For all items above $10, shipping & tracking # is included
*I ONLY ship to US48 - shipping will most likely be USPS
*If want another shipping provider or an item expedited, let me know, we'll work out a price
*Shipping from Long Island, NY
*Prices are negotiable and I will respond to reasonable offers.
*All items were tested and working unless otherwise indicated
Methods of Payment:
Paypal. I will ONLY ship to confirmed addresses
Reputation:
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
I have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
i9-9900k Combo:
Images: www.imgur.com/a/cOOsEiP
COMBO #1
Item
Condition
Description
Intel i9-9900k
Like new
Works flawlessly
Repaired
Motherboard X16 slot 1 fixed. Previous owner put 2080 super in x16 slot and shipped it unsupported in a PC case. GPU was DOA, motherboard x16 slot still worked, but bent. Re-seated X16 connector and resoldered x16 steak pin. no signal pins were affected. All present and accounted for. motherboard works fine otherwise. Photos of repair in imgur link.
intel 660p 512gb
lightly used
works well
like new
PC4-24000 3000 MHz
like new
Copper base flawless, cooler in good shape
Total
$710
Shipping included. OBO. Machine tested and benched.
