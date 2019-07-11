FS: Am2 939 775 462 motherboards, Rocketfish / LIan-Li case, i9-9900k, Z390 ATX, intel 660p, DDR4, AIO cooler

DFI LanParty JR 790GX-M2R

: $50 OBO

ASUS M2N68-LA AM2 Motherboard: $50 OBO

ASUS M3A79-T Deluxe AM2/AM2+ motherboard combo: $95 OBO

ASUS P5WD2 Premium + Pentium D 945: $60? offer

Acer socket 939 combo: $40? offer

ASUS A7N8X socket 462 athlon XP combo $100

PCIe X1 modem

3 120mm RGB fans, 1 120mm coolermaster fan, Coolermaster AIO - $

Rocketfish / Lian-li Full Tower case: $75 Local pickup

Apple iMac a1311 21.5 Inch Late 2009 For parts AS IS - $80 OBO

Memory:

i9-9900k Combo:

Item​ Condition​ Description​ Intel i9-9900k​ Like new​ Works flawlessly​ Asus Prime Z390-P​ Repaired​ Motherboard X16 slot 1 fixed. Previous owner put 2080 super in x16 slot and shipped it unsupported in a PC case. GPU was DOA, motherboard x16 slot still worked, but bent. Re-seated X16 connector and resoldered x16 steak pin. no signal pins were affected. All present and accounted for. motherboard works fine otherwise. Photos of repair in imgur link.​ intel 660p 512gb​ lightly used​ works well​ Crucial Ballistix Sport LT​ like new​ PC4-24000 3000 MHz​ Coolermaster Masterliquid Lite 120​ like new​ Copper base flawless, cooler in good shape​ Total​ $710​ Shipping included. OBO. Machine tested and benched.​

Potential Trades

Upcoming:

WTB:

quadro p400, p600, p620, p1000

radeon pro wx2100, wx3100, wx3200, wx4100

-2.5in sata hdds (250gb-1tb)

-elgato capture card (camlink, camlink 4k, hd60s+)

-Microsoft surface studio (damaged, broken, scratched, parts)

Ledger:

Terms & Conditions:

*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment

*For all items above $10, shipping & tracking # is included

*I ONLY ship to US48 - shipping will most likely be USPS

*If want another shipping provider or an item expedited, let me know, we'll work out a price

*Shipping from Long Island, NY

*Prices are negotiable and I will respond to reasonable offers.

*All items were tested and working unless otherwise indicated

Methods of Payment:

Paypal. I will ONLY ship to confirmed addresses

Reputation:

HEAT Under commissioneranthony

EBAY EBAY commissioneranthony

I have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well. UnderUnderI have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.