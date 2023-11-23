FS: Alan Wake Key and G. Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 RAM

Hello,
I have up for sale an Alan Wake 2 key as well as some DDR5 RAM that pairs well with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.
Alan Wake 2*
This requires an eligible Nvidia RTX 4000 product to redeem so please make sure you have what is needed before buying. Attached is an image of the eligible RTX 4000 series GPUs.
*requires an eligible RTX 4000 series GPU
$30.00
G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo Series DDR5 32GB Kit (2x 16Gb)
NewEgg Product Page
I purchased this back on September 28th 2022 from NewEgg with the launch of the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs. My understanding is that this was the same kit that was sent to reviewers. I've been running it in the AMD Expo profile in my main gaming rig on an ASUS X670E Extreme motherboard. It runs at 6000Mhz in the standard EXPO profile. These do not have any RGB.
$80 Shipped
Heatware: Burke888 and eBay
PayPal Friends and Family
Thanks!
