FS: Alan Wake Key and G. Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 RAM

B

Burke888

Gawd
Joined
Aug 1, 2004
Messages
608
Hello,

I have up for sale an Alan Wake 2 key as well as some DDR5 RAM that pairs well with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

Alan Wake 2*
This requires an eligible Nvidia RTX 4000 product to redeem so please make sure you have what is needed before buying. Attached is an image of the eligible RTX 4000 series GPUs.
*requires an eligible RTX 4000 series GPU
$30.00

G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo Series DDR5 32GB Kit (2x 16Gb)
NewEgg Product Page
I purchased this back on September 28th 2022 from NewEgg with the launch of the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs. My understanding is that this was the same kit that was sent to reviewers. I've been running it in the AMD Expo profile in my main gaming rig on an ASUS X670E Extreme motherboard. It runs at 6000Mhz in the standard EXPO profile. These do not have any RGB.
$80 Shipped

Heatware: Burke888 and eBay
PayPal Friends and Family
Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • Nvidia Products.JPG
    Nvidia Products.JPG
    35.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231212_173637.jpg
    20231212_173637.jpg
    532.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231212_173645.jpg
    20231212_173645.jpg
    694.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231212_173726.jpg
    20231212_173726.jpg
    450.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
I just did the NVIDIA version of this promotion and it just gave me a key that could be redeemed on any account. This just redeems directly to your Epic account?
 
t1337duder said:
I just did the NVIDIA version of this promotion and it just gave me a key that could be redeemed on any account. This just redeems directly to your Epic account?
Click to expand...

This is the same Nvidia promotion.
It's not a CD-Key for Epic. You'll need to go through a few hoops and actually own one of the products in order to make use of the code.
 
Burke888 said:
This is the same Nvidia promotion.
It's not a CD-Key for Epic. You'll need to go through a few hoops and actually own one of the products in order to make use of the code.
Click to expand...
Actually I sold one of these recently. I redeemed the Nvidia code through geforce experience, and it just shot out an epic code that anyone could use. And they did :) Give it a shot. As long as you don't redeem the code in the Epic store anyone can use it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top