FYI: AVATAR: Frontiers of Pandora AMD codes are split between hardware types

Hey All,


The redemption codes for AMD's AVATAR: Frontiers of Pandora promo, are split between CPU and GPU. If you got a GPU code, it likely won't activate with a CPU. If you got a CPU code, it likely won't activate with a GPU.

I got a GPU code (with a legit purchase I made from Best Buy) and tried to activate it with my already built 7800X3D system, doesn't work. Had another person try it with a 7800X3D system, also did not work.

I opened a ticket with AMD and they confirmed the reason:
 

