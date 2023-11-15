FYI: AVATAR: Frontiers of Pandora AMD codes are split between hardware types

chameleoneel
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 15, 2005
- Messages
- 7,091
Hey All,
The redemption codes for AMD's AVATAR: Frontiers of Pandora promo, are split between CPU and GPU. If you got a GPU code, it likely won't activate with a CPU. If you got a CPU code, it likely won't activate with a GPU.
I got a GPU code (with a legit purchase I made from Best Buy) and tried to activate it with my already built 7800X3D system, doesn't work. Had another person try it with a 7800X3D system, also did not work.
I opened a ticket with AMD and they confirmed the reason:
