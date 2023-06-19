FS: 7950X / DDR5 / Intel Optane SSD / Valve Index / Samsung G8 Monitor / Razer Orbweaver

V

Vega

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2004
Messages
7,069
7950X - $399 shipped.

2x 16GB DDR5 6600 CMK32GX5M2X6600C32 - $99 shipped.

Intel Optane DC P5800X Series 400GB, 2.5" x 15mm, U.2, PCIe 4.0 x4, 3D XPoint Solid State Drive (SSD) SSDPF21Q400GB01 - $699 shipped.


Valve Index (headset only) - $349 shipped.

Samsung G8 (pixel perfect) - $799 shipped.

Razer Orbweaver Stealth Chroma gamepads (2x-new) - $199 shipped each.

100% heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/80530/to
 

Attachments

  • 20230619_154348.jpg
    20230619_154348.jpg
    517.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_163025.jpg
    20230619_163025.jpg
    85.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_163044.jpg
    20230619_163044.jpg
    122.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_163327.jpg
    20230619_163327.jpg
    310.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_164445.jpg
    20230619_164445.jpg
    369.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_164509.jpg
    20230619_164509.jpg
    371 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_164527.jpg
    20230619_164527.jpg
    294.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_164533.jpg
    20230619_164533.jpg
    408 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_164559.jpg
    20230619_164559.jpg
    452.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_164644.jpg
    20230619_164644.jpg
    699.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_165624.jpg
    20230619_165624.jpg
    381.9 KB · Views: 0
  • thumbnail_image.png
    thumbnail_image.png
    249.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_162930.jpg
    20230619_162930.jpg
    160.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_161406.jpg
    20230619_161406.jpg
    352 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_154403.jpg
    20230619_154403.jpg
    415.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_154427.jpg
    20230619_154427.jpg
    468.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_154439.jpg
    20230619_154439.jpg
    453 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_154523.jpg
    20230619_154523.jpg
    332 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_154534.jpg
    20230619_154534.jpg
    337.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_154557.jpg
    20230619_154557.jpg
    368.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_154644.jpg
    20230619_154644.jpg
    226.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_154657.jpg
    20230619_154657.jpg
    300.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_154730.jpg
    20230619_154730.jpg
    297.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_154738.jpg
    20230619_154738.jpg
    238.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230619_161356.jpg
    20230619_161356.jpg
    379.4 KB · Views: 0
I only need half of a valve index. Are you interested in trades? Please let me know if anything in photo entices you!
1687218384715.png
 
