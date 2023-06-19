FS: 7950X / DDR5 / Intel Optane SSD / Valve Index / Samsung G8 Monitor / Razer Orbweaver

7950X - $399 shipped.
2x 16GB DDR5 6600 CMK32GX5M2X6600C32 - $99 shipped.
Valve Index (headset only) - $349 shipped.
Samsung G8 (pixel perfect) - $799 shipped.
Razer Orbweaver Stealth Chroma gamepads (2x-new) - $199 shipped each.
100% heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/80530/to
