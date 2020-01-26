Frostpunk

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, Apr 11, 2017.

    Blade-Runner

    http://www.frostpunkgame.com/

     
    Blade-Runner

    Comixbooks

    11 Bit Studios made This War of Mine so I wonder if they will escape the 2-D mold or 3-D isometric.
     
    cageymaru

    Blade-Runner

    horrorshow

    I'm going to go ahead and bump this thread so it hopefully becomes the main discussion etc.

    Bought the game last night but haven't had a chance to play, yet....

    Reviews thus far have been outstanding!
     
    Kinsaras

    ashmelev75

    Definitely needs a sandbox mode. The story + 2 extra missions are pretty short.
     
    Mak54291

    Good game. Good challenge.

    I want more.
     
    Reaperkk

    Necrobump. The Last Autumn DLC just released and I've spent some time playing. It's fantastic, they've added so much to the game and I'm really enjoying it. Anyone who likes Frostpunk should check it out, I think the DLC is on sale on Steam right now.
     
