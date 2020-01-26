What society is capable of when pushed to the limits?

In a completely frozen world, people develop steam-powered technology to oppose the overwhelming cold. Society in its current form becomes ineffective and it has to change in order to survive.



What does this change mean? What is culture when morality stands in the way of existence? Think about how survival may, in the end, leave us different beings. Whether worse, better, stronger, weaker or, last but not least, more or less humane – that is debatable.



Frostpunk – developed by the creators of This War of Mine.



More info soon. Coming in 2017.

