http://www.frostpunkgame.com/
https://www.destructoid.com/11-bit-...-describe-its-new-game-frostpunk-430517.phtml
PC only atm....nice.
11 Bit Studios made This War of Mine so I wonder if they will escape the 2-D mold or 3-D isometric.
Game play footage with a bunch more videos on that Youtube account.
PC Gamer article.
http://www.pcgamer.com/enforce-child-labour-and-feed-citizens-sawdust-in-grim-frostpunk-trailer/
Reviewing well.
https://www.pcgamer.com/frostpunk-review/
https://www.gamespot.com/reviews/frostpunk-review-damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-do/1900-6416899/
I'm going to go ahead and bump this thread so it hopefully becomes the main discussion etc.
Bought the game last night but haven't had a chance to play, yet....
Reviews thus far have been outstanding!
An 9 out of 10 from IGN.
http://www.ign.com/articles/2018/04/25/frostpunk-review
Definitely needs a sandbox mode. The story + 2 extra missions are pretty short.
Good game. Good challenge.
I want more.
Necrobump. The Last Autumn DLC just released and I've spent some time playing. It's fantastic, they've added so much to the game and I'm really enjoying it. Anyone who likes Frostpunk should check it out, I think the DLC is on sale on Steam right now.