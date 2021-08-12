



Jakub Stokalski, Frostpunk 2 Co-Director, had this to say about the grand vision of the game:



“What we aim to deliver to players is an experience that goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk. With a still-growing team of nearly 70 people, we have more manpower available to focus on all aspects of the game from the scale, the production value, and the quality of UX, but our ambition is to do more than a straight-up sequel. What players should expect is a wide universe of choices, the freedom to shape the society and the city however they see fit - and reap the consequences. Frostpunk 2 builds on the conflicts of its predecessor - survival vs human values, life vs the arctic frost. But most importantly, it adds a new layer that is present in many aspects of the game - be it politics, society or technological progress - the conflict between humans and their nature".



Just recently finished the first one and the DLC. Looking forward to the sequel and what improvements they can bring.