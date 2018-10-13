Front Panel Connector

With my short, stubby fingers, I always have such a difficult time plugging those dang front panel connectors (power switch, power LED, hard drive LED, etc.) into my motherboard header when building a computer. I've noticed that several recent cases (e.g. NZXT H200i) have an all-in-one connector (see screen capture from HardwareCanucks review below) that makes this task much easier.It would be really nice if someone made a connector like this (to use with cases that don't have this already) that one could plug the front panel connectors into, then plug a single connector into the motherboard header. Does anyone make these?