Front Panel Connector

Engr62

Mar 24, 2015
With my short, stubby fingers, I always have such a difficult time plugging those dang front panel connectors (power switch, power LED, hard drive LED, etc.) into my motherboard header when building a computer. I've noticed that several recent cases (e.g. NZXT H200i) have an all-in-one connector (see screen capture from HardwareCanucks review below) that makes this task much easier.

It would be really nice if someone made a connector like this (to use with cases that don't have this already) that one could plug the front panel connectors into, then plug a single connector into the motherboard header. Does anyone make these?
 
Oct 7, 2000
asus used to include them with mobos…
edit: these guys have them and the usb one would prob work just fine.
https://www.moddiy.com/products/Asu...{47}-System-Panel-Connector-(20%2d8-Pin).html
 
Engr62

Mar 24, 2015
Jul 30, 2004
Thread necro! Was looking for something like this after losing my last MSI "M-Connector" piece. Anyone know where I can get more?
 
