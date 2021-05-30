Frighteningly hot HM470 PCH temperature on Clevo PB50DF2- are these readings correct!?

NattyKathy
Gawd

- Jan 20, 2019

- 732
This seems alarming, especially considering all the laptop has done for the past ~8 hours is download a single bandwidth-capped torrent and install a couple games from GoG. HWiNFO was claiming around 113*C last night while I was running Heaven loops for stability testing. CPU & GPU temperatures are fine even under full load and the laptop is on a raised cooling pad on a desk. I've had this machine for a couple months and while the PCH runs hot I haven't seen it get this hot nor stay this hot- I think it's always been below 90*C before. I did re-install Windows a couple days ago- could some weird driver interaction be causing HWiNFO to read the PCH temp wrong? Or could the borderline psychotic amount of latency tuning I've done this weekend be hitting the PCH excessively hard by way of power saving stuff being disabled? I installed the latest chipset drivers and latest Clevo platform drivers. When I got the laptop I put a tiny Raspberry Pi type heatsink on the PCH because the bare die was completely uncooled in the stock config- could that be detrimental somehow? Checking the datasheet for 400-series PCH I see Intel claims a TJmax of 110*C so I guess technically I'm barely within range but I really don't want my fancy new machine to destroy itself!