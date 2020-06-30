Fresnel Lenses Alternatives?

A

Aireoth

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,772
I love my Vive vr, but absolutely hate the fresnel lenses as the ridges pick up any glow and create a lense flare effect.

Has anyone tried any optional lenses?

does the index have the same fresnel lenses? are the index's lenses compatible with the vive (I use glasses and have prescription inserts, wondering if they would fit the index)?
 
MaZa

MaZa

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 21, 2008
Messages
2,953
Unfortunately glare/godrays is one of the known downsides of Index. So far I think only Oculus has managed to eliminate most of it, though I am looking forward to the HP Reverb G2. In a QA they did with MRTV they promised to reduce the glare. We will see soon enough they were successful or not.
 
N4CR

N4CR

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 17, 2011
Messages
4,633
I guess this is a cost and compactness/optical packaging thing, as I come from a background where we do not skimp out on optics, because otherwise shit breaks. I can have custom solutions made that practically nullifies wavefront distortion across the visible range while expanding an objective, so I don't see why it is not possible here whilst avoiding Fresnel approach..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
fresnel vive
Top