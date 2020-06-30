Fresnel Lenses Alternatives?

I love my Vive vr, but absolutely hate the fresnel lenses as the ridges pick up any glow and create a lense flare effect.
Has anyone tried any optional lenses?
does the index have the same fresnel lenses? are the index's lenses compatible with the vive (I use glasses and have prescription inserts, wondering if they would fit the index)?
Has anyone tried any optional lenses?
does the index have the same fresnel lenses? are the index's lenses compatible with the vive (I use glasses and have prescription inserts, wondering if they would fit the index)?