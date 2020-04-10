Free: Two non functioning GeForce GTX 1080 Founders

I will run this free grab until Sunday 4/12 high noon EST.I will do a random number pick out of the amount of people who reply to this thread.Both cards come with the Founders back plate, Phanteks waterblock.These were pulled from my friends PC where she had a leak of some unknown coolant. One card doesn't have any output and the other card works with no problem in 2D, once anything 3D in nature is initialed Windows hard locks.All I ask is you pay for shipping which should be roughly $20.Only one reply per person, and must be a member longer than one year.Enjoy.