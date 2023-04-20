Free ram deal with 7xxx back at MicroCenter

Wag said:
https://www.microcenter.com/site/content/bundle-and-save.aspx

I was going to start a 7800x3D build but when I see this deal I'm very tempted.

My last build was a 5820k almost a decade now, so I'd have to buy everything new (just bought a 990 Pro SSD). I'm sort of conflicted when I see this.
Really depends on how you value the 7800x3d, how much you game and how much you are willing to depend on software to even see benefits from the chip in gaming.

I personally am not installing xbox game bar bs just to use basic functions of a cpu. Not popular but just my opinion. When you get too many dependencies involved, what’s the benefit? And you risk something breaking in the future making the cpu less performing than other options.

Anyways I went with a 7950x non 3D and have been extremely happy with my setup.
 
I was thinking the free ram with the 7950x negates the price difference with a 7800x3D+RAM, and a 7950x (non 3D) should be more than fast enough for 4k/144Hz gaming (whenever I decide to upgrade my GPU- have 2080Ti now). I'm on the fence.

Can you air cool a 7950x?

https://wccftech.com/amd-ryzen-7-7800x3d-3d-v-cache-cpu-shines-in-linux-compared-to-windows-11/

BTW- I just saw this which is pretty interesting.
 
