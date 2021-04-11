Free* - Meshify C case, black

Fractal Meshify C, black with no glass window. This is the case for real men that don't care about RGB.



It's in perfect shape except some dust and fuzzing on the velcro cable ties. It needs a good dusting but I'm lazy. I did vacuum it out. Sunk about $50 worth of time validating all the piece parts, so it's going to arrive with every screw, fan, and scrap of paper as new.



No smoking, vaping, or pets here.



Ships from 63011. Package will be 22x21x13 inches and weighs 21 pounds.



* Lucky recipient will pay actual shipping via Paypal F&F. If this goes Sunday I'll ship it Monday via UPS Ground.