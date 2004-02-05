FREE graphical VFD for you!

S




Joined

Messages

All you gotta do is find info on this display for me, and if it works with regular LPT or COM or USB, then I'll give you one.

Here's the specs:
Futaba GP1006C01 MA01J0059
1P00A446-01

There's a small 4-pin conenctor (power I assume) and a larger 50-pin connector (obviously data). This display is huge, so I'd looooove to get it working. I have a few, so if we get this working under windows, 1 is yours to keep. I'll even pay shipping!
 
are you sure thats the model number?

can you scan the back of the PCB so maybe i can look at some of the datasheets of the drivers or something

it may not have a controller... 50 pins is a lot, it could be a CPU bus... Futaba's are usually RS232, Parallel, or CPU bus interface displays
 
the only two model numbers even near that are

GP1009C10A CPU Bus

and

GP1005F03A CPU Bus

both cpu bus, not lookin good :(
 
I just had the Futaba rep on the phone yesterday !
They just got me a pin out for a character display so I'll see if I can get back to him today.
Just confirm the numbers for me.
 
OK I got the complete PDF specs from my rep, showing pinouts and all.
-BUT-There is a letter at the end of the number, quoted for the rep:
"The GP1006C01 should have an alpha numeric character at the end. (there should be a little white sticker the 1st alpha character on this sticker would complete the part number) I am showing GP1006C01B which has been discontinued and replaced with GP1006C01E. I am attaching the data sheet for the GP1006C01E for your evaluation. I hope this helps."
Looks like it will work Parallel
So shoot me a PM or something and I'll email you the pdf
and give you my address :D
 
But without knowing what controller is being used, how can SarverSystems know which software is compatible?
 
howbout you post it?

if it has D0-D7 then its parallel... if it has D0-D7 AND A0-A12, then its CPU bus, which would mean your probably SOL
 
will try to get it posted some where later, or PM an Email address, be happy to send it to you.
It does show the A0-A12 lines, all I was looking for was the D0-7
So I guess that it would be NG after all.
 
well, if you want to you can hook it up rather easily to like a Z80 or some other microcontroller... but as for hooking it up to a pc... it really depends on the controller and how it works... and what it uses the A0-A12 for
 
I'm glad you guys know what you're talking about, cause I am COMPLETELT lost.

If this thing works for a PC, and you are willing to make a harness for it, I'll throw in a 2X20 VFD as well. The 2X20 is PC compatible, cause I got one in my system now.
 
I am thinking that it wont hook up.
I am still not sure of the function of the lines A0 thru A12.
Maybe FLECOM can fill that in.
I can tell you that these are lines that are not in parallel output,
So its probably not going to work.
edit
but I guess it wouldnt hurt to try !
 
Originally posted by BoBo 007
I am thinking that it wont hook up.
I am still not sure of the function of the lines A0 thru A12.
Maybe FLECOM can fill that in.
I can tell you that these are lines that are not in parallel output,
So its probably not going to work.
edit
but I guess it wouldnt hurt to try !
it really depends on the controller and what it wants on A0 - A12
 
If it helps, I plan to use it similar to how an 800A would be used.

If there is no software to run it, then don't even bother. I am not a programmer, or anywhere near a programmer. I couldn't code my way out of a wet paper bag.
 
Here's what you do. Once you get the datasheet, go to http://liquid-mp3.schijf.org and talk to the guy there. Send him a VFD and the datasheet and some money and I'm sure he could code you some drivers. Or contact Henri of LCD Studio. He comes to this forum every once in a while.

edit: LCD Studio correction ;)
 
Henri is not the maker of LCD studio fyi, Ray is...

anyway, i would probably aim twoards asking henri over on the www.lcdstudio.com forums, or the liquidmp3 forums......

if you give me one i may be able to write an app for it... no guarantees :p

and depends on if we can wire it to parallel at all, or if its a lost cause :(
 
Well I go tthe data sheet, if your willing to try it so am I
I can do the harness no problem.
I think the only wat we are going to find out is to try it.
 
Originally posted by BoBo 007
Well I go tthe data sheet, if your willing to try it so am I
I can do the harness no problem.
I think the only wat we are going to find out is to try it.
email it to me

frank(OMFGSPAMISGAY)flecom.net

replace the () with @
 
Juat lemme know what you guys come up with. I'm sure this display is asspensive as hell, and I'd really like to get it working.
 
FLECOM, sent the spec's to you.
SarverSystems, I'd like to do this.
How's this sound--
If you have 2, you could send me one of them
I can get it wired up and IF it works, I'll send you a made up harness
If it doesnt work I'll send the whole display back to you
 
Originally posted by BoBo 007
FLECOM, sent the spec's to you.
SarverSystems, I'd like to do this.
How's this sound--
If you have 2, you could send me one of them
I can get it wired up and IF it works, I'll send you a made up harness
If it doesnt work I'll send the whole display back to you
the only problem is you would need somone else with a display to write a driver :p
 
Originally posted by BoBo 007
FLECOM, sent the spec's to you.
SarverSystems, I'd like to do this.
How's this sound--
If you have 2, you could send me one of them
I can get it wired up and IF it works, I'll send you a made up harness
If it doesnt work I'll send the whole display back to you
you sure? havent gotten it :(
 
I resent it.
it is Frank flecom.net right?
It might not need a driver, most of the Futaba displays I've used work fine with LCD studio
 
BoBo: Deal, as long as all this crap gets straightened out first.

I'll wait to hear if this thing can even be connected to a computer!
 
Originally posted by BoBo 007
I resent it.
it is Frank flecom.net right?
It might not need a driver, most of the Futaba displays I've used work fine with LCD studio
nope havent gotten it dude

Frank (at) flecom.net
 
Originally posted by SarverSystems
BoBo: Deal, as long as all this crap gets straightened out first.

I'll wait to hear if this thing can even be connected to a computer!
more than likely no... this isnt a parallel bus display

its a CPU bus display...

so in the best case scenario you would still need something to convert the parallel port to TTL voltages...
 
well all the lines are there for a parallel connection.
There are also additional lines called A0 thru A12
If these HAVE to be used or not, remains to be seen.
The question of working with any of the programs out there will only be answered by testing it.
So like I said before, only way to find out for sure is to try it.
 
in Rochester NY, send me a pm with your email
I'll mail this spec sheet to you also my contact info
 
i dont recommend connecting it directly to your parallel port, chacnes are the "CPU BUS" uses TTL line voltages and could seriously damage either your chipset or the VFD
 
I still need to know if it'll work or not. There's no sense messing with it if I gotta do all kinds of programming to make it work.

Basically what I'm saying is, if it won't work with the software that's currently out there, I dont wanna mess with it.
 
If you send me the datasheet to henri (at) lcdinfo (dot) com I can have a look.

EDIT:
And presuming it has the data and address bus I might already almost know how to drive it without seeing the datasheet. But after seeing the datasheet I believe I can say more.
 
