FREE graphical VFD for you!

SarverSystems
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2002
- Messages
- 7,408
All you gotta do is find info on this display for me, and if it works with regular LPT or COM or USB, then I'll give you one.
Here's the specs:
Futaba GP1006C01 MA01J0059
1P00A446-01
There's a small 4-pin conenctor (power I assume) and a larger 50-pin connector (obviously data). This display is huge, so I'd looooove to get it working. I have a few, so if we get this working under windows, 1 is yours to keep. I'll even pay shipping!
