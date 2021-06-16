Free CCTV server software - what do you roll?

Concentric
Curious whether others are running custom CCTV servers for home or small business, if so what software are you using?
Not interested in paying a license if I can help it so...
I'm trying ZoneMinder but it's a bit rough around the edges and seems very resource intensive (chews up a whole CPU core just looking at a single camera feed, not even recording or event monitoring)
Maybe my hardware isn't up to the task...? (Xeon E5-2680)
Milestone XProtect also do a free Essential+ version but that runs on Windows and requires SQL Server so bit of a dead end for me.
For me it needs to run offline so not looking for anything cloud hosted or cloud linked.
