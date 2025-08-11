Framework Desktop With AMD Ryzen AI Max Offers Excellent, Linux-Friendly Performance

Framework Desktop With AMD Ryzen AI Max Offers Excellent, Linux-Friendly PerformanceWritten by Michael Larabel
"Today the review embargo lifts on the much anticipated Framework Desktop computer powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max 300 Series "Strix Halo" SoCs. Aside from offering an enclosure to allow old Framework motherboards to be re-tasked as a makeshift desktop computer, the Framework Desktop is the company's first dedicated desktop computer offering and it's very impressive in building around the Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo" platform. Here is a look at the Framework Desktop with initial testing under Linux and a wide assortment of benchmarks."