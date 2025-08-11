  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Framework Desktop With AMD Ryzen AI Max Offers Excellent, Linux-Friendly Performance

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
3,647

Framework Desktop With AMD Ryzen AI Max Offers Excellent, Linux-Friendly Performance

Written by Michael Larabel
"Today the review embargo lifts on the much anticipated Framework Desktop computer powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max 300 Series "Strix Halo" SoCs. Aside from offering an enclosure to allow old Framework motherboards to be re-tasked as a makeshift desktop computer, the Framework Desktop is the company's first dedicated desktop computer offering and it's very impressive in building around the Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo" platform. Here is a look at the Framework Desktop with initial testing under Linux and a wide assortment of benchmarks."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top