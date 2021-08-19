Fractal Torrent

Man, I've been waiting and waiting and waiting for Silverstone to release or even just announce a ft-02 successor and meanwhile fractal just showed off their new Torrent case. I've been putting off a new case waiting on Silverstone and this Torrent is really tempting. Silverstone better hurry up. This is actually the first case I can even consider buying. And I'm so very surprised because I find fractal case completely bland or completely hideous. They actually made an appealing case!