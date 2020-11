After some poking around, I managed to track down the noise issue... First thing I did was yank out the stock fans to do a side-by-side comparison with the Yate Loons I was using before. The stock fans turned out to be excellent, so I reinstalled them.The problem seems to stem from two pieces of hardware in-particular; the fan on my HD5850, and the hard disks.The hard disks aren't very isolated in this case, so they end up transferring more vibration than they did in the Lian-Li. It also looks like they might be making direct contact with the side panel, transferring even more vibration, and basically turning the side of the case into a speaker. There's not a whole lot you can do about this, except maybe use 2.5" hard disks and install them in drive silencers before mounting them to the case's drive plates. I may end up replacing two of the drives in mine with a single larger drive in order to reduce some of the noise.The fan noise from the HD5850 is a weird one. It never sounded this whiny when it was in the Lian-Li, which had no noise canceling in it at all. I can't for the life of me figure out why it sounds different/louder... I might have to replace its heatsink to hush it up.