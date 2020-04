I bought one mainly for sentimental reasons. Back when I was a broke ass gamer I always had to get the cheapest stripped down cards and would drool over reviews of shiny new GeForce reference cards and always thought they looked so cool in a system and always wanted one.



So this time around I had the funds so I bought one and I still look over at it from time to time and think, "yeah, that looks cool".



Other than that they're really not that special. I've seen tear down videos comparing FE cards to other AIB cards and the FE's had lower quality components like VRM's and such. Don't get me wrong, they use very good components just not quite as good as say a Strix or FTW for example which costs the same, sometimes even less than a FE.



I have heard that they're binned higher but I can't tell it. I was barely able to overclock mine much at all and finally gave up and just keep it at stock clocks.



So yeah, they're good cards but not worth the money if you don't like the looks and "coolness" of them.