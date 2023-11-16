FOUND: WTB: gaming laptop or PC

n0ob3r

n0ob3r

Hello All,
Looking to see what is available for gaming laptops / PCs. Looking for 3070 RTX and above for GPU. Processor 10th generation intel or equivalent. I can build my own Pc, so not concerned about buying combos that are not in a case.

Price cap: $1300 shipped
My location: United States Midwest.
 
Thank you LFAWolf and good seeing you!

I was thinking by about that, but googling it kinda terrified me with reported issues with chargers, heat and drivers with the 2021 model.
 
