Found: DDR4 (2x16GB)

P

PyroHoltz

Hey [H]

I'm looking to get a little more life out of my ancient haswell media system but since it only has 2 DIMM slots, 2x4GB is a bit low. Looking for some basic DDR3 in 2x8GB.

thanks SamirD for pointing me towards the solid deal on the 2x8gb DDR3!

Also looking to upgrade my AM4 system, 2x16GB DDR4-3200 CL16 DIMMs, since it only has 2 slots as well.

My current case/cooler won't allow for tall DIMM sticks, so most RGB is probably out but if you know the height of your sticks, we can confirm. I think max height is around 40mm for my application.

Thanks!
 
Just a side note, although going to 32GB is a worthy goal, on that AM4 rig, going past 3200 is really not that important or worth the extra $$, unless you're just a benchmark wookie or epeen junkie, hehehe :)
 
Just a side note, although going to 32GB is a worthy goal, on that AM4 rig, going past 3200 is really not that important or worth the extra $$, unless you're just a benchmark wookie or epeen junkie, hehehe :)
Agreed beyond 3200 isn't value-added, that's really the target for this system. You don't think 32GB is helpful for a daily/gaming system?
 
Agreed beyond 3200 isn't value-added, that's really the target for this system. You don't think 32GB is helpful for a daily/gaming system?
Yea, 32GB is useful in almost every system, unless all you do with it is browse, word, basic excel etc...for anything beyond that, I absolutely refuse to use anything less, especially as apps & their sloppy coding cause their memory requirements to continue to grow & grow by leaps & bounds :)
 
