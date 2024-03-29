Found: DDR4 (2x16GB)

Hey [H]
I'm looking to get a little more life out of my ancient haswell media system but since it only has 2 DIMM slots, 2x4GB is a bit low. Looking for some basic DDR3 in 2x8GB.
thanks SamirD for pointing me towards the solid deal on the 2x8gb DDR3!
Also looking to upgrade my AM4 system, 2x16GB DDR4-3200 CL16 DIMMs, since it only has 2 slots as well..
My current case/cooler won't allow for tall DIMM sticks, so most RGB is probably out but if you know the height of your sticks, we can confirm. I think max height is around 40mm for my application
Thanks!
