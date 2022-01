I finally found a run of the mill 3070 from EVGA at MSRP $671.00. I have a spare old 980 in case warranties are needed at any time on the EVGA. With the current prices, I am thinking about just trading out my 1080 TI FE so as not to lose the current value.

Please tell me this drought isn't going to last so long that the 1080 will still have value in a year?